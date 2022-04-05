AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delcinia Chrisella (Fitzpatrick) Costa went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She was born October 4, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Jack and May Collins Costa.

She was a graduate of South High School (Akron) class of 1965 and later earned a bachelor’s degree.

Delcinia lived in Nashville, Tennessee for the last 42 years, retiring from the State of Tennessee where she worked in the Treasury Department as a retirement counselor.

She was a long-time member of Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

She leaves to mourn her two sons, Courtney William Fullum and Darryl (Christy) Drake Fullum, of Tennessee; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four Costa brothers, Malcolm (Crystal), Dana, Sir John and Weylin; two Costa sisters, Neysa (Obi) Badili and Torin (Isaac) Miller and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other adopted family and friends.

Delcinia Costa was a tremendous blessing showered on the Costa family by our Heavenly Father. She had the gift of meeting people all over the world “where they were”, empathizing with each. Delcinia cherished her family, friends and loved ones and enjoyed having them for holiday dinners, worshiping God with them or traveling to all corners of the world. She visited almost every continent on earth and instantly made friends wherever she went. Delcinia extended genuine faith, caring, warmth, friendship and love to all who accepted it!

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Chapel, Akron, with visitation from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Masks are required.

Arrangements of Comfort were handled by the Stewart & Calhoun and the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Homes.

