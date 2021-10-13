Delano “Dale” Roosevelt Williamson, Brownsville, PA

BROWNSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delano “Dale” Roosevelt Williamson was born January 8, 1943 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to the late George Aubrey and Johnnie Lecie (Harrison) Williamson. Dale, 78, departed this life Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

The family re-located to Warren, Ohio in 1960 where Dale attended the Warren City Schools and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1962.

He lived in NYC for a short time before serving in the military.

He was a member of Evans Temple COGIC.

He met and married the former Joyce Miller on July 23, 1967.

Later he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 24, 1970.

Dale retired from General Motors, Lordstown Plant, after 35 years of service.

He shortly thereafter moved back to Brownsville, Pennsylvania. In his free time, he enjoyed working with the prison ministry, fishing, photography and being a pit master of the grill for his family and friends. He also loved gadgets and electronic devices.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Gladystine and Knovelrhea; four brothers: George Hardrick, Morton Edward, LaRue and Roger’s Gilbert.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Joyce, three daughters: Chrystal Moyer of Columbus, Ohio, Marcie Kelly and Lisa (Robert) Williams, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sons: Jamin of Warren, Ohio and David of Tijuana, Mexico; eight grandchildren: Delvon, Everett, David, Robert Junior, Jocelyn, Shaniqua, Shardae and Daviyon) and one great- granddaughter, Sariyah; one sister Janette (John) Patterson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; three brothers: Joseph (Eleanor) of Warren, Ohio, Calvin (Diane) of Niles, Ohio and DeWayne (Mary) of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, Warren, Ohio.

Services will be streamed live at Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Arrangements of comfort will be handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

