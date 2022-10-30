YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Ann VanderHoff Johannessen, 71, of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, departed this life Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:18 p.m. at her daughter’s home in Youngstown, while visiting.

She was born October 6, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Warren Albert and Lillian Sezeneauz VanderHoff, Sr., residing in St. Bernard Parish for two years.

Debra enjoyed gardening and flowers.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Paul Anthony Johannessen and Jacob B. Johannessen, both of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana; one daughter, Ms. Cherie A. Johannessen of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Michael VanderHoff and Robert VanderHoff, both of Covington, Louisiana; two sisters, Ms. Sandra Snider of Gonzales, Louisiana and Ms. Brenda Cleland of Covington, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Warren VanderHoff, Steve VanderHoff and Roy Vanderhoff and one sister, Ms. Linda VanderHoff Tarver.

Private services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

