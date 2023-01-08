WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center.

She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy.

Deborah was employed with Packard Electric Division of General Motors for 36 years as a wire harness assembler, before retiring in 2006.

She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ and enjoyed cooking, gardening, fashion and shopping.

She leaves to mourn one son, Joseph James Page, Jr., of Annapolis, Maryland; one daughter, Mrs. Tamara Taylor (Nicklous) White of Mapleton, Georgia; one brother, Lloyd (Pamela) McCoy, Sr., of Warren; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mrs. April Brogdon and two brothers, John A. McCoy and Howard Montell McCoy.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Deborah McCoy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.