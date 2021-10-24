Deborah Ann Johnson Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

Deborah Ann Johnson Brown, 73 of 2102 Stewart Avenue, Youngstown, OH, departed this life Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

She was born August 8, 1948 in Youngstown, OH, the daughter of William and Louise Jones Johnson.

Deborah was employed with Gateway to Better Living for 15 years as a Caregiver, before retiring in 2019. She also worked at ATT as a Phone Operator, retiring in 2004. She graduated in 1966 from East High School, in 2006 from Youngstown State University with an Associate’s Degree in Hospitality Management.

She was a member of the Fellowship Church of God in Christ, where she was a District Missionary and Chairman of the Hospitality Committee.

She leaves to mourn one son, Robert VanCeil (Earline) Owens of Youngstown; two brothers, ; Bill (Susan) Johnson of Naperville, IL and Tyrone (Cassandra) Johnson of Youngstown; two sisters, Mrs. Lynette (John) Taylor of Youngstown and Mrs. Denise Parnell (Bernard) Jackson of Youngstown; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Sonya Renee Owens and one brother, Gerald Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Church of God in Christ (Struthers). Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

