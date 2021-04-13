Dawn Alberta Owens, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Alberta Owens, 62 of Arbor Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:37 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born January 5, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Norman Pennock and Gloria “Dimples” Dansby.

Ms. Owens was employed with Oss Company, Inc. for four years as a security guard, before retiring. She also worked for the Warren West Health Center in Medical Records.

She was a 1978 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received a Degree in Medical Terminology from ETI.

She was a member of the Community Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Kitchen Committee.

Her hobbies included crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading and watching old TV shows.

She leaves to mourn one son, Antonio Dorsey of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Aisha (Kwane) Austin of Warren; three brothers, Kai (Monette) Parker, Darryl Parker and Norman Pennock, all of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Robin (James) Matlock and her twin, Ms. Darlene Edington, both of Warren; one granddaughter, Ms. Amari Austin of Warren; one grandson, Kwane Austin, Jr. of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gerald Parker.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Community Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 1349 Belvedere Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

