David Samuel Grubbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Samuel Grubbs, 65 of 3762 Castle Court, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his residence, following complications from a short illness.

He was born October 12, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Johnnie James and Rossie Mae Gilford Grubbs, residing in Youngstown for 25 years.

David was employed with Sprint Telephone Company for 44 years as a technician, before retiring in 2018. He also worked for ITT Grinnell.

He was a member of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute and enjoyed watching movies and traveling.

He was a 1974 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He leaves to mourn one son, Ramone Donnell (Denise) Green of Warren; two brothers, Roy Grubbs and Ray Grubbs, both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Ruth Grubbs Allen of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Louis Grubbs.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 290 Reo Blvd. NW, Warren, OH 44483, the home of his brother, Roy Grubbs.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

