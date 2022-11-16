WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Williams Jr., 61, of 3453 Dunstan Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:21 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born November 6, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of David L. and Mary Sidney Williams, Sr.

David was employed with the Tribune Chronicle for five years in Production and Multi Wing America as an assembler for one year.

He was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was a member of the Devine Trinity Temple, where he was an usher and enjoyed fishing, wrestling, basketball and football.

He married Veronica Howard Williams April 7, 2007.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Danyell Butler of Charlotte, North Carolina and David L. Williams III of Canton; eight daughters, Ms. Latanya Williams of San Bernardino, California, Mrs. Patrice (Luis) Williams Acosta of Victorsville, California, Ms. Trenice Williams of Sacramento, California, Ms. Natasha Suttle of Phoenix, Arizona, Ms. Aaleeyah Howard and Alina Howard, both of Warren, Ms. Alicia Howard and Mrs. Laura-Ashley (Tremaine) Shelton, both of Dayton; five brothers, Lonnie (Rose) Williams, John Williams and Maurice (Stacy) Williams, all of Warren, Michael (Annette) Williams of Columbus and Fred (Dana) Williams of Huntington, West Virginia; one sister, Mrs. Pamela (Lloyd) McCoy of Warren; one stepsister, Mrs. Casey (Brad) Scales of Denver, Colorado; stepmother, Ms. Candace Williams of Warren; 17 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Shanae Williams.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Mrs. Veronica Williams, 3453 Dunstan Drive NW, Apt. 4, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

