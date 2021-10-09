David Lee Code, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Code, 66, of 24579 Broadway Avenue, Bedford, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Heritage Nursing and Rehab-Grande Oaks, after an extended illness.

He was born October 1, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of George W. and Jennie Mae Porter Code, Sr., residing in Bedford since 2017.

David was employed with Pine Industries for one year as a line worker. He also worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital, HLA Nursing Home and the Auxiliary Warren Police Department.

He graduated in 1973 from Warren G. Harding High School, graduated from the Ohio Peace Officer School, Moody Bible College and received a BA Degree from Kent State University. He also received a Medical Assistant and Emergency Medical Worker Confirmation for Trumbull Memorial Hospital from Trumbull County Joint Vocational School.

He was a member of New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a former Assistant Pastor and pianist and enjoyed watching television and crossword puzzles.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn three sons, David Owens of Warren, Brent Code of Cleveland and Jason Code of Warren; two stepsons, Kevin Cambridge and Paul Ellis, both of Warren; three stepdaughters, Ms. Gloria Ellis of Youngstown, Ms. Teana Cambridge of Dayton and Ms. Danielle Cambridge of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister, Ms. Holistine Code-Stubbs of Warren; 31 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, George W. Code, Jr., Rev. William George Code, Sr., Phillip Code, Lawrence Code and Edward Code and six sisters, Marion Jane Box, Rose Simpson, Diane Ashe, Carolyn Gunther, Janice Lynn Manson and his twin sister, Donna Marie Code.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

