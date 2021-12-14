NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Provitt, Sr., 83, of 2565 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 10, 2021, at 5:32 p.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, of congestive heart failure.

He was born September 19, 1938, in Crenshaw County, Alabama, the son of Henry and Bertha Jackson Provitt, Sr., coming to Warren 68 years ago.

David was employed with Republic (LTV) Steel Corporation for 44 years as a supervisor and combustion engineer of BFO, before retiring in 2006.

He was a 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and belonged to the Masonic Lodge.

He really loved gardening and could grow anything.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a Pvt. E2 from 1962-1964, during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to mourn one son, David (Maricel) Provitt, Jr., of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Angela Provitt of Columbus and Mrs. Betty (Amos) Engram-Haynes of Youngstown; one brother, Henry (Mamie) Provitt of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Bertha Walker of Warren; two nephews he raised, Anthony Burke of Louisville, Kentucky and Chris Burke of Washington, DC: five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Oliver Provitt, TL Provitt, Herod Provitt, Willie James, SW Provitt and three sisters, Ms. Jewel Dunklin, Ms. Gayner Lomax and Ms. Vesti Moore.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 3330 Merriweather Street NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

