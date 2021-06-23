Daryl T. McBride, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl T. McBride, Jr., 38 of 4284 Lyntz Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:17 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an automobile accident.

He was born January 28, 1983 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daryl T. and Karen I. Jones McBride, Sr.

Daryl was employed with the City of Charlotte for five years as a laborer.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and was of the Baptist faith.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. D’Era Leshay McBride of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Janeisa Simone McBride of Gastonia, North Carolina; his mother, Ms. Karen I. Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; one sister, Ms. Aaliyah T. McBride of Eustis, Florida and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Joleesa D. Hameed; grandfather, Clifton Jones and great-grandmother, Maxine Benford.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 4284 Lyntz Road, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.