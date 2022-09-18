WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.

Darryl was employed with the Warren City Board of Education as a Behavior Tech and St. Joseph Medical Center as a Transporter for nine years, before retiring in 2017. He was an Assembler for Delphi Packard Electric Corporation from 1996-2008.

He was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a member of the Cigar Club at the Havana House, loved all sports and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

He married Mary E. Morgan on June 10, 2006.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Ashlee Cheree Flanagan of Tampa, Florida; one stepson, Anthony Worthy of Niles; two stepdaughters, Ms. Tenniah Lott and Ms. Nykol Nawaz both of Warren; five brothers, Derek (Leanne) Flanagan of Warren, Quintin (Christine) Flanagan of Austintown, Howard (Michelle) Flanagan, Edward (Margie) Flanagan and Patrick (Stephanie) Flanagan Sr. all of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Latrice (Rev. Mario) Hainesworth of Warren; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mario Williams; one brother, Kevin Flanagan and two sisters, Ms. Adrienne Flanagan and Ms. Casaundra Flanagan.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards for the family may be sent to Latrice Hainesworth, 754 Wildwood Drive, NE, Warren 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.