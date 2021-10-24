Darlene H. Haynes-McKelley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene H. Haynes-McKelley, 72, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:38 a.m. at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio following an extended illness.

She was born September 29, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Roger and Helen Hallie Hines Haynes, residing in Dublin, Ohio for five years.

Darlene was employed with Youngstown City Schools for 35 years as a First Grade Teacher for Thornhill, Harding, Monroe, Lincoln and North Elementary Schools, retiring July 1, 2004. She also worked for the LAMPS Program.

She graduated in 1966 from North High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Marching and Concert Bands (clarinet); in 1970 graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She holds certificates in Tailoring, Interior Decorating, Cake Decorating and is known for her beautiful doll cakes, delicious pound cakes and outstanding floral designs.

She was a member the New Bethel Baptist Church. She accepted Christ on October 8, 1961 under the leadership of the Rev. Eugene Patterson at the Lincoln Avenue Christian Church where she served many positions and enjoyed being one of the pianists. She joined Martin Luther Lutheran Church on September 13, 2009, where she served as the Youth Craft Coordinator, Vacation Bible School Teacher and a partner with the InTouch Ministries.

In 2010, she was named Youngstown Area Alliance of Black Education Honoree. She belonged to AARP, ORTA, MRTA, Bennington Avenue Block Watch, Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority, the Queen of Sheba Chapter of the Eastern Stars, she served as Business Tech Prep Advisor and Board Member of YBECC Choffin Career and Technical Center Program. Darlene was a faithful supporter of the Disabled American Veterans, American Paralyzed Veterans Association and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

She married Oscar Homer “Tee” McKelley on July 13, 1974; he died February 24, 2002.

She leaves to mourn her daughter, Trina Darlene (Lemuel) Carlisle of Powell, Ohio; a son, Derek McKelley of Simi Valley, California; one sister, Loisjean Haynes-Paige of Youngstown, Ohio; one nephew, Marcus Tyler (Candice) Paige of Savannah, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Ashantee McKelley; three grandchildren, Miss Bre’Ana Olyvia McKelley, De’Antae Montrell McKelley of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Charles Jayden McKelley and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son DeMott Roger McKelley.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

