WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Edington 64, of Plaza Avenue, Warren, Ohio transitioned Tuesday August 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital of natural causes.

She was born January 5, 1959, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Norman E Pennock and Gloria Dansby Parker.

She attended Warren City Schools and New Jerusalem Fellowship Church and was a founding member.

Ms. Edington was employed by Wetzel Plating for 10 years retiring in 1997 and enjoyed home decorating and drawing.

Darlene is survived by a host of family and friends including her son, Mr. Terrance Edington of Warren, Ohio; one daughter, Ms. Crystal Edington of Warren, Ohio; three brothers, Mr. Kai (Monette) Parker, Mr. Darryl Parker and Mr. Norman Pennock all of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Ms. Robin (James) Matlock of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mr. Tavon Hooks, Mr. Jalen Hooks and Mr. Rakai Hooks, all of Tennessee, Mr. Keon Edington of Warren, Ohio, Mr. Jayden Edington of Girard, Ohio and Ms. Rukeya Freeman of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Ms. Rukeya Edington, one brother, Mr. Gerald Parker, and her twin sister, Ms. Dawn Owens.

A Homegoing Celebration will take place on Saturday August 26, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, Warren OH with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Mask are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Darlene Edington, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.