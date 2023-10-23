NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Albert Doll, 58, of Pratt Street, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 2:45 a.m. at Select Specialty Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 11, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Leslie Albert and Rose Mary Henry Doll, residing in the area for 15 years, coming from Warren.

He was a 1983 graduate of Lordstown High School.

Danny was employed with Backyard Buddy for 15 years as a welder, before retiring in 2008.

He really enjoyed walking his dogs.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines as a PFC for several years.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Donny A. (Roncina) Doll of Springhill, Tennessee, Matthew Doll of Lake Erie, Ohio and Dylan (Catrina) Doll of Middlefield, Ohio; one daughter, Ms. Jennifer Dickens of Niles, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Denise Doll (Nick) Montecalvo of Niles, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donny Doll and Michael Henry and one sister, Debra O’Conner.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

