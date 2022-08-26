WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Lorell Simpson, Sr., 49, formerly of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 8:18 p.m. at his residencein Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born January 15, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Willie L. and Shirley A. Brown Simpson, residing in the area for two years, coming from Warren.

Daniel was employed with Jaro Transportation Services Inc. for 20 years as a Driver.

He was a 1991 graduate of Warren Harding high school and attended Pittsburgh School of Culinary Arts.

He was a member of Solid Rock Foundation Ministries and enjoyed golfing, body building, singing and playing the saxophone.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class from March 1994-July 1997, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Daniel L. (D’Erika) Simpson II of Columbus, Ohio, Daric Anthony Simpson of Noble, Ohio and Julian Bryce (Harmoni) Simpson of Warren, Ohio; his mother, Ms. Shirley A. Simpson of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Ms. Marcell Therese Johnson of Warren, Ohio; fiancée, Ms. Chaunese Turner of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Ms. Lanaija Simpson, Damari Simpson and Tristan Simpson all of Columbus, Ohio; two nephews, Jaylon (Danielle) Johnson and Dario Rodriquez; one niece, Ms. Arinna Johnson; exwife, Ms. Olivia Simpson (mother of Julian and Daric) and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Shirley A. Simpson, 559 Genesee Avenue, N.E., Warren or Chaunese Turner, 2934 Glenmawr, Pittsburgh, PA 15204.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

