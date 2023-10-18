WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dalzia L. Young Swanson, 99 of Glendola Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11:33 a.m. at the Windsor House at Champion HCC, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 2, 1924 in Elba, Alabama, the daughter of Major and Anna Sellers Young, coming to the area as a child.

She graduated in 1943 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Dalzia was employed with United Telephone Company for 18 years as an assign clerk, before retiring in 1987. She also worked for the House of Fashion.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where she sang in the Choir #2, Family Choir, the Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Choir and a member of Lydia Missionary.

She was a member of the Warren Civic League, The Trumbull for Positive Change, Board of the Trumbull County Urban League, Early Risers and Sam Currie Hilltoppers Bowling League.

Her hobbies included singing, playing the piano and was an avid sports, basketball and football fan.

She married William M. Swanson June 17, 1944, he died September 10, 2007.

She leaves to mourn, two caregivers/cousins, Ms. Francis Byars of Gallatin, Tennessee and Ms. Rose (Jimmy) Beckham of Bowling Green, Kentucky and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., with calling hours from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

