YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Thornton Johnson, 73 of 1049 Mercer Street, Youngstown departed this life Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center Youngstown.

She was born January 5, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Dudley Mars and Lillie Mae Fortune Thornton.

Cynthia was employed with Rural Metro Ambulance for eight years as an office administrator, before retiring August 9, 2013. She also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield as a coder and Weatherby Coat Facility as an operator.

She was a 1969 graduate of South High School.

She was a member of the St. James A.M.E. Church, where she ushered, sang in the choir and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and reading.

She leaves to mourn one son, Thomas Mars Johnson of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Vera Carroll of Warren and Ms. Jeaniene Davis of Claiborne, Texas; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Gibson Heights Second Presbyterian Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to her sister, Ms. Vera Carroll, 1069 Orlo Street NW, Warren.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

