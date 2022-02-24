YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Diane Thomas Ashley, 64 of 131 E. Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:25 a.m., at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born March 23, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Deloris Grant Thomas.

Cynthia was employed with the Rolling Acres Care Center for 15 years as a social worker and Activity Director, before retiring in 1995. She also worked as a cook for Garlands BBQ and Rollers Cafeteria.

She graduated in 1975 from South High School, in 1975 from Choffin Vocational Center with a Childcare Certification and a BA Degree in Social Work from the University of Akron.

She was a member of Oak Baptist Church.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, leatherwork, sewing and pottery. She was known as a track standout in the Jessie Owens Track Tournaments.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Tenesha Thomas, Ms. Michele McKinley and Mrs. Monica (Larry) Tolbert, all of Youngstown; three stepsons, Jermaine (Love) Young, Trent Jones and Michael Jones, all of Youngstown; one foster sister, Ms. Jessica Williamson of Youngstown; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; former husband, Eddie Ashley (father of her children); fiancé, LV Jennings, Jr. of Youngstown; three Goddaughters, Ms. Keyma Shepard, Ms. Kimberly London and Ms. Camille London, all of Youngstown; best friend, Ms. Julia Billups and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

