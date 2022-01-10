WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Carmen Code, 56, of 212 Forest Street NE, Warren departed this life Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born January 9, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William George and Priscilla Imogene Johnson Code.

Crystal was a certified state tested nurse’s aide and enjoyed singing, dancing working on her jewelry and educating people about black history. She was known for tickling her kings and queens and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn two sons, James Washington (Cristine) of Warren and Mark Washington of Tennessee; three daughters, Ms. Tashai Davenport and Ms. Sha’Rai Code, both of Warren and Ms. Monica Johnson of Tennessee; one brother, William (Cynthia) Code of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Ms. Cindy Code Hollinshed of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Taliah Washington.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 244 Kenilworth Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483, the home of her daughter, Tashai Davenport.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

