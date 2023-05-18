WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Taft “HypeMan” Freeman, 26, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 11:50 p.m. of natural causes.

He was born August 24, 1996 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Shon Lacey, Sr. and Daphne Hines, raised by Craig Freeman and resided in the area since 2011, coming from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Craig owned and operated HypeMan Cleaning Service for several years and attended Warren City Schools.

He was a member of Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, where he served as an usher, Kitchen Committee and the Children’s Ministry.

He loved to cook, dance, clean, sing, decorate, babysit and laugh.

He leaves to mourn his stepmother, Ms. Tina Lacey of Warren; 11 brothers, Dar’Von Hines, Jamael Hines and Julius (Donisha) Hines, all of Warren, Robert Drummond of Kent, Shon Lacey, Jr., Nathan Thompson and O’Sha Jackson, all of Warren, Thomas Haynie of Elyria, Shondell Jackson, Tre’Vion Jackson and Terrion Jackson, all of Warren; five sisters, Ms. Lynette Thompson of Columbus, Ms. Nadiera Lacey, Ms. Hayley Haynie, Ms. Ashley Moore and Ms. Ta’Shiyah Jackson, all of Warren; fiancé, Marquez Tynes of Warren; two grandmothers, Ms. Annah Porter and Ms. Rosie Hugley, both of Warren; one uncle, Julius (Carol) Hugley of Cleveland; two aunts, Mrs. Alfreda (Rickey) Johnson, Sr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Ms. Alesia Hines of Boardman; two Godmothers, Ms. Tracey Davis and Ms. Tameeka Fussel and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tashon Bell; one sister, Joy Lacey Jackson; one uncle, Edward John Hines, Jr.; two grandfathers, Edward John Hines, Sr. and Joseph Earl Candidate and two grandmothers, Gloria Ann Lacey and Darlene Nance Hines.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Condolences can be sent to his stepmother, Ms. Tina Lacey, 1921 Burton Street, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

