YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cozett Bryant, Jr., 64, of Benwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Main Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 20, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Cozett and Jurril Merchant Bryant, Sr., having resided in Cleveland for ten years.

Cozett was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Cozett Bryant III of Cleveland and LaMarcus Belcher of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Alfreda Rogers of Campbell; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; special friend, Ms. Yvette Evans of Cleveland; two dogs, Daisy, Oreo and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Shaunjya Adams; one brother, Wayne Bryant and Ms. Loumanda Belcher (his son’s mother).

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to his son, Cozett Bryant III, 3606 Seymour Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cozett Bryant, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.