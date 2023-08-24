WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney Dewain Phillips, 54, of Third Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:32 a.m. at his residence, following Cardiac Arrest.

He was born March 10, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Cheryl Phillips Howard.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

Courtney was employed with Labors International Union of North America, Local 934 for 20 years as a Laborer, before retiring in 2023.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, the Lottery and going to the casino.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Rasheen Davis of Washington D.C.; two sisters, Ms. Glenneisha Perry of Medina, Ohio and Ms. Deirdra Charlie Howard of Marietta, Georgia; raised, Allen Elkins of Warren, Ms. Monique Elkins of Detroit, Michigan and Miss. Myiah McGee of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Andre Allen and one sister, Ms. Starr Davis.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to his cousin, Ms. Theresa Perry, 510 Douglas Street, NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

