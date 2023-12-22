WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cornelius “Pluid” Butler Sr., 87 of Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born June 1, 1936 in Columbus, Mississippi, the son of Jake and Amy Swops Butler, residing in the area for 70 years, coming from Mississippi.

Cornelius was employed with Republic Steel/LTV Steel/WCI Corporations for 42 years as a Roller, before retiring in 1997. He was a 1954 graduate of Columbus High School (Mississippi).

He was a member of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and sang in the Male Choir. He enjoyed fishing and was a CB Radio Operator.

He married Doris Y. Hugan-Butler July 27, 2013.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Cornelius Butler, Jr. and Floyd Lee Butler both of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Sherry Butler-Jones of Columbus, Ohio and Ms. Julia Calhoun of Warren; one stepson, Edward Charles (Monita) Hugan of Detroit, Michigan; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Channel Renee (Darris) Griffin of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mrs. Sandra (Mike) Watts of Bartlett, Tennessee; 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Priscella Butler; two sons, Jason Butler and Brian Butler; one daughter, Mrs. Carlotta Harvey; six brothers, Jake Butler, Jr., Uester Butler, Robert Butler, Ray Butler, Jack Butler, Amos Butler and one sister, Mrs. Earlene Collins.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Mrs. Doris Hugan-Butler, 2051 Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

