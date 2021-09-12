Cordella Estelle Thomas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordella Estelle Thomas, 76, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Memorial Hospital Onslow, following an extended illness.

She was born July 21, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Odell Johnson Broadus.

Cordella was employed with the Warren City Schools for ten years as a teacher’s aide. She also worked for Albert’s Nursing Home for 3 years.

She was a member of Parkman Road Church of Christ, where she worked in the nursery.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, cross word puzzles, sewing and bingo.

She married Raymond C. Thomas in 1981, he died July of 2019.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Sheriah M. Frye of Jacksonville, North Carolina; one brother, Audie (Florita) Broadus, of Warren; one sister, Ms. Jennifer Thomas, of Warren; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ms. Bonita Brown and one great-grandchild.

A walk-thru calling hour will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

