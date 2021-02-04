Clyde Douglas Stephens, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde Douglas Stephens, 95, of 1621 Keri Drive SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. at Washington Square Healthcare Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born November 14, 1925 in Talladega, Alabama, the son of Charles Stephens and Marie Whaley, residing in the area for 65 years.

Mr. Stephens was the Owner/Operator of Clyde Stephens Electrical and Plumbing Service for 39 years, before retiring in 2016. He also worked for the Republic Steel Corporation and Ohio Lamp.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he was the former President of the Senior Choir, sang in the Male Chorus, taught Sunday School and sang in the Trumbull County Ministerial Alliance Community Choir.

He enjoyed baking, playing cards and singing.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class during World War II, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn six sons, Paul D. (Danella) Stephens of Imperial, Pennsylvania, Gerald W. (Mary Ann) Stephens of Columbus, George C. (Bonnie) Stephens of Warren, Richard (Angie) Stephens of Columbus, Eric C. (Tajuanna) Mills and Tod Gaston, both of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Carol A. Brown of Warren, Ms. LaChelle George of Mesopotamia and Ms. Vickie Poole of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Toni Allen and seven brothers, Alexis Stephens, Charles Stephens, Rev. John T. Stephens, Cecil Stephens, Willie Ray Stephens, Carl Stephens and Bobby Stephens.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.at the Friendship Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his son, George Stephens, 1643 Arthur Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

