YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton Longmire, Sr., 86, of 644 W. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:36 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 26, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Chester and Costello Finkley Longmire.

Clinton was employed with MYCAP for five years in food preparation, before retiring in 2010. He was also a butcher for Hollanders Meat Company, a deliveryman for Berkowitz & Sons Meat Company and in 1962 he worked at Squaw Creek Golf Course, before it burned down.

He was a 1955 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church, where he served on the Trustee Board and formerly sang in the Male Chorus, under the late great Rev. Childress since the 1972 dedication.

His hobbies included bowling, fishing, boxing, football and cooking. Clinton was a referee for the National Golden Gloves, where he sang the National Anthem.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC E-3 from August 5, 1955-July 31, 1963 during the Vietnam War, receiving several honors

He married Mary Louise Longmire June 22, 1957; she died July 27, 1998.

He leaves to mourn one son, Clinton Longmire, Jr. of Akron; one daughter, Ms. Leslie Lynn Longmire of Akron; two brothers, Claudsell Longmire and Robert Longmire, both of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Lola Mae Owens of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two special friends, Ms. Mary Stevenson and Billy Pritchard and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Chester Longmire; two sisters, Mrs. Lizzie Mullins and Mrs. Pauline Glenn and one grandson, Clinton Jondell Longmire III.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Jerusalem Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

