Clifford Dariel Provitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford Dariel Provitt, 30, of 2570 Montgomery Avenue, N.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. at his residence, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 11, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Clifford Pope Jr. and Deloris Provitt, residing in the area for one month, coming from Akron.

He graduated in 2008 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2013 from the Akron Police Academy. He attended Middle Tennessee University and the University of Akron.

Mr. Provitt was Owner/Operator of R.A. Allied Living for two years as a Health Provider. He also worked as a Home Manager with The Blick Center.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as an Usher and enjoyed fishing, sports and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Deloris Provitt of Warren; five brothers, Jatice (LeaLana) Provitt, Shakir Provitt and Jabnab Provitt all of Warren, Kwesi (Catina) Martin of Madison, Mississippi and Victor (Kelly) Young of Manassas, Virginia; four sisters, Ms. Creelynn Provitt of Akron, Ms. Valerie Pope of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mrs. Yolanda (Jacob) Green of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Mrs. Lashonza (Willie Jr.) Spates of Palmsville, California; a grandfather, Clifford Pope Sr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

