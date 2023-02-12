WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleveland Pope, Sr., 93, of 642 Fifth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 17, 1929 in Munford, Alabama, the son of James Lee and Annie Lee Ball Pope, residing in the area for 69 years, coming from Munford.

Cleveland was employed with Republic Steel and LTV Steel Corporations for 40 years as a crane operator before retiring in 1993. He was a 1947 graduate of Calhoun County Training School in Hobson City, Alabama.

He was a member of The Church at Warren, where he served as the former church photographer.

His hobbies included baseball, bowling, golfing, fishing and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a PFC from November 1950-1952, serving during the Korean Conflict, receiving several honors.

He married Evelyn Thornton Pope September 20, 1956; she died September 5, 1996.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Norman Thornton, Sr., of Niles, Cleveland Pope, Jr., of Warren, Keith O’Neal (Leslie) Pope of Willard and Seth Myron (Lindsey) Pope of East Tawas, Michigan; two daughters, Mrs. Norma Jean (Richard) Emerson of Howland and Mrs. Claudeen (Dean) Weber of Doylestown; 19 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Anthony Essex Pope; one daughter, Ms. Diane Marie Pope; six brothers; five sisters and two grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at The Church at Warren, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

