LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleophus Hoover “Spike” Royster, Jr., 83 of 1500 Tait Road, Lordstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:24 p.m., at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

He was born June 11, 1940 in Thompson No. 2, Pennsylvania, the son of Cleophus H. and Hattie Mae Fallen Royster, Sr., coming to Ohio 55 years ago from Brooklyn, New York.

He attended Redstone Township High School (Republic, Pennsylvania) and was a 1967 graduate of New York School of Mechanical Denistry.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War, receiving several honors.

He was the Owner/Operator of South Central Tire and Automotive and Royster Property Rental Co. for 29 years. He was a former dental hygienist in Brooklyn, New York and worked for General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division, where he was a booth cleaner.

Mr. Royster was a member of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, Trustee, former member of the Rotary International Club.

He enjoyed physical fitness.

He married Mary Elizabeth Jarrett Royster July 26, 1958.

Besides his wife of Lordstown, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Denita L. Royster of Warren; one brother, Kevin Royster of Thompson No. 2, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ms. Carolyn Rutland of Niles; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eric Hoover Royster and three brothers, Frederick Royster, James Royster and Duane Royster.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to his wife, Mary Royster, 1500 Tait Road, Lordstown, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cleophus Hoover “Spike” Royster, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.