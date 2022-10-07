WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clementeen Allen, 85, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, October 3, 2022 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born January 10, 1937 in Auburn, Alabama, the daughter of Quillis and Luella Trimble Morgan, moved to Warren as a child.

She was a January 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Clementeen was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years as a Nurse’s Aide and Ward Clerk, before retiring.

She was a member of the Progressive Baptist Church for 57 years and enjoyed reading.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Pamela Allen-Fitzgerald of Youngstown, Ohio and Ms. Roberta Allen of Detroit, Michigan; one brother, James Allen Morgan of Marietta, GA and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Annette Brown and ex-husband, Robert Leroy Allen, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Progressive Baptist Church.

Masks are recommended.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

