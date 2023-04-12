WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claude Monday, Sr., 71 of Akron, Ohio, departed this life Friday, March 31, 2023 at 4:47 p.m. at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born March 23, 1952 in LeFlore County, Mississippi, the son of James Howard and Estelle Monday Johnson, residing in the area for four years, coming from Warren.

Elder Claude was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 11 years. He also worked for Thomas Steel and Great Lakes Cheese.

He was a graduate of the Warren City Schools.

He was a licensed minister and a member of Greater St. John’s Church of God in Christ, where he served as an Associate Minister.

His hobbies included sharing words of enlightenment with whomever he came in contact with, loved to golf, fish, play chess, the guitar and working in the yard.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Valerie Davis-Monday of Oak Grove, Kentucky; two sons, Claude Monday, Jr. and Mitchell Monday, both of Warren; former wife, Ms. Linda Goliday; five sisters, Ms. Rosie Mae Dotson of Chicago, Illinois, Ms. Leonia Carter of Warren, Mrs. Bobbie (Ronnie) Griffin of Canton, Mrs. Sherlie (James) Marsh and Mrs. Annie Mae (James) Howard, both of Warren; fiancée, Ms. Charlene Kirksey of Akron; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Miranda Dunklin; six sisters, Ms. Loraine Kidd, Ms. Lou Emma Calbert, Ms. Ceola Hardin, Ms. Mattie L. Lewis, Ms. Ora D. Howard and Ms. Esther D. Howard and seven brothers, Rev. Jesse James Howard, David Howard, Sr., Ernest Howard, Jesse Monday, Willie B. Simmons, James Simmons and Wiley Holmes.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater St. John’s Church of God in Christ, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to his daughter, Valerie Davis, 1100 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY 42262.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

