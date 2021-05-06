Clarinda M. Hawkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarinda Hawkins, Columbus, Ohio, left us to go be with Jesus on Saturday, May 1, 2021, following an extended illness.

She is a graduate of Warren Western Reserve, Class of 1985, Warren, Ohio and earned her

associate degree from Columbus State University, in Columbus, Ohio.

She worked for many years at Nationwide Insurance, where she made some lifelong friends. She then worked for Aldi’s as a manager.

Clarinda has been a member of Columbus Christian Center for over 21 years, where

she passionately served the community through God’s Hand, a food distribution ministry, the

church office and previously the Bookstore. Leading and serving in God’s Hand is

something she loved. She dedicated much of her time with the people in this area, reaching

out to businesses and engaging family and friends for additional support. She wanted

nothing but the best for God’s work.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Hawkins and her stepfather, Irvin

Williams.

Clarinda leaves behind to cherish her memories, her dear mother, Sadie M. Williams; sisters,

Deborah (Gerald) Dowe of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Marshalina Powell of New Albany, Ohio and

Catherine (David) Huguely of Gahanna, Ohio; brother, Irvin (Alisha) Williams of Warren,

Ohio; stepson, Dwight Hawkins; stepsisters, Kim Perry of Gary, Indiana and Lisa Pearson of

Merrillville, Indiana; host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and many lifelong friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Columbus Christian Center, 2300 N. Cassady Avenue, Columbus.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home-Chapel of Peace, Columbus and assistance by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.