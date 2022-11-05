YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., 84, of 107 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born March 17, 1938 in Georgia, the son of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Sr. and Lela Bell Brown, residing in the area since 1947, coming from Georgia.

He was a 1956 graduate of The Rayen School.

Clarence Howard was employed with Meander Tire Service for many years as a mechanic, before retiring. He also worked for Firestone Tire Company and Mason Funeral Home as an attendant.

His hobbies included bowling and gardening. He was a two-time Golden Gloves Champion and was inducted in the Ebony Hall of Fame.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army for four years, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Clarence H. (Nellie) Kitchen III of Youngstown, Oscar (Leijuan) Kitchen of Warren, Vernon (Daralyn) Hollis of Akron and Jermaine Kitchen of Cleveland; two daughters, Mrs. Lela (Dennis) Williams of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Carmen Hollis of Columbus and 25 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Kitchen; parents, Clarence Kitchen, Sr. and Lela Bell Brown; two sons, William Henry Kitchen Murrell and Terry Kitchen; one daughter, Betty Mitchell; three brothers, Sonny Kitchen, Arnold James McHellon and John Donny McHellon.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams, Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.