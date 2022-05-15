WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher John Nelson Parks, 25, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born June 3, 1996 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John Aaron Miller and Markita Yvette Parks.

He was employed with McDonald’s as a Cook for 90 days. He also worked at Barrel 33.

Christopher attended the Community Church of God in Christ and enjoyed cooking, working on vehicles, helping others and was a trained Chef. He rededicated his life to Christ December 31, 2021.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Markita Yvette Ingram and stepfather, Kevin Ingram, who raised him; father, John Aaron Miller; Godmothers, Renaye Kirkpatrick and Artina Rogers; Godchildren, D’eonte Stoutamire, K’Vionte Stoutamire and La’Daja Stoutamire; three brothers, Michael Parks, Antwan Miller and Ryan Daniels; one sister, Zoe Smith; one uncle, Malcolm Parks; three aunts, Moesha Parks, Tyanna Parks and Devon Canty; special friend, Larry Davis, Jr. and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Willie Phinisee and Fannie Parks; great-grandparents, Dud Canty and Louise DeFoor and Godbrother, Shamar Glover.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2447 Kenwood Drive, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.