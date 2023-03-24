NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher George Core, 36, of 425 Seneca Street SE, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his residence.

He was born December 10, 1986 in Warren, Ohio, the son of George and Regina North Core.

Christopher was a self-employed barber. He also worked for Sheetz, Walmart and was a driver for the Amish community.

His hobbies included basketball and sports and he was a 2005 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He leaves to mourn one son, Cross George Core of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Trinity Baptist Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his cousin, Tori Pugh, 925 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Christopher George Core, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.