WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, 83, of 999 Miller Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born December 10, 1939 in Fort Valley, Georgia, the daughter of Wilson and Amy Williams Dennis, residing in Cincinnati, Ohio for 65 years, before returning to Warren.

Christine was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 30 years as an IV Certifier, before retiring in 1999. She also worked for Snow Flake Laundry as a Presser from 1958-1959.

She was a member of the St. Paul Church of God in Christ, where she was the Church Mother, District Missionary and Supervisor of the Women’s Department, served on the Examining Board for the Ohio Southern Jurisdiction under Bishop F.E. Perry and was a Teacher for the Prayer and Bible Band Ministries and the Purity Class.

She was a former member of the United Autoworkers Local 717 and enjoyed cooking, sewing and making wedding floral arrangements.

She married John Simpson December 10, 1959, he died November 16, 2018.

She leaves to mourn three sons, John (Shervon) Simpson of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Willie J. (Valeria) Simpson of Duluth, Georgia and Don (Jessica) Simpson of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, Mrs. Cynthia Newell and Ms. Rosa Simpson both of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Yvonne (Rev. Theodore) Rockmoor of Macon, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Amy Carson; one brother, Herman Dennis and one sister, Barbara Dennis.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Christine Elizabeth Dennis SIMPSON, please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.