YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl M. Hutchins-Stennis, 72 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, March 13, 2023 with her husband by her side, at Select Specialty Hospital Boardman.

Mrs. Hutchins-Stennis was born on August 14, 1950, a daughter of Clarence and Darnell McElroy Hutchins.

She was a 1968 graduate of The Rayen School, where she played in the band and was a member of the French Club. She also graduated from Youngtown State University in 1978 with an Associate of Applied Business in business education.

She worked as a nursing assistant at Colonial Nursing Home in Liberty and Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Boardman before retiring in 2007 due to health issues related to her 50-year plus bout with rheumatoid arthritis.

She was a life-long member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she previously served as an usher and was a choir member.

Cheryl was always a very quiet, soft-spoken and friendly person. She was very passionate and empathetic to others who have life-long health issues. She was a major donor to charitable organizations dealing with health issues, organizations such as St. Jude’s Hospital, March of Dimes, the American Arthritis Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, etc.

Cheryl also had a very close relationship with her immediate family. She and her sisters greeted each other daily on their cell phones. She also loved spending time and talking with her children, nephew, niece and grandchildren.

Cheryl ‘s husband attributes her patience and kindness to helping him earn his master‘s and doctoral degrees. They met in 1998 and married in 2000. Over the years they have bonded through their mutual love of flowers, family and holiday celebrations and extensive travel to out- of-town family and class reunions. She was a great cook and she loved preparing meals for her family, especially for holidays and special occasions. She was also a big movie and television fan, especially soap operas, cooking shows and talk shows.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Dr. Leon Stennis, Ph.D. of Youngstown; two sisters, Mrs. Jacqueline (Charles) Dixie of Youngstown and Ms. Sonya Hutchins of Boardman; a son, Leon Stennis, Jr. of Boardman; two daughters, Ms. Leenisha Jean Stennis and Mrs. Pamela (Brandon) Sarratt, both of Columbus; a nephew, Michael Bankston of Boardman; a niece, Miss Brittany Dixie of Youngstown; two grandchildren, three great-nephews and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Jessie and Mary McElroy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

