WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Logan Peterman, 60, of Warren departed this life Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:43 p.m. at her residence, following complications from a short illness.

She was born December 7, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James F. and Ann Ostas Logan, residing in the area for 2 years, coming from Washington, D.C.

She graduated in 1981 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2021 from Kent State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Integrated Studies.

Cheryl was employed with Ultium Cells LLC for one year as a production team member. She also worked for Delphi Packard Electric for 15 years, AVI and was a substitute teacher for the Warren Board of Education.

She was a member of the North Mar Church and enjoyed shopping, traveling and eateries.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Courtney Michelle Peterman Farris of Warren; two brothers, Darrell Logan of Howland and James (Sylvia) Logan of Warren; three sisters, Mrs. Juli (James) Ward, Ms. Corina Mick and Ms. Isabel Logan of Cortland; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a lifelong friend, Ms. Daphine Pruitt of Washington, D.C. and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Rose Capito.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2637 Lexington Avenue, NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cheryl Ann Logan Peterman, please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.