WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chayne Ringold, 19, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, formerly of Warren, departed this life Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:35 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus.

He was born January 7, 2003 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Dorian Williamson and Sonja Chaney, residing in Garfield Heights for a year.

He was employed with Giant Eagle for a few months as a customer associate and phantom fireworks.

Chayne was a member of the Shalom Church of God in Christ.

He enjoyed football, video games and music.

He leaves to mourn one son, Jordan Ringold of Garfield Heights; his mother, Ms. Sonja Chaney of Garfield Heights; father, Dorian Williamson; two sisters, Ms. Jalana Chaney of Durham, North Carolina and Ms. Brea Stevens of Miami, Florida; two adopted brothers, Thomas Ringold and Sheldon Henderson, both of Warren; a grandfather, Abdulla (Hela) Muhammad of Columbus and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Chloe Ringold.

Private services were held.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.