Charlotte A. Gray, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. Gray, 68, of 239 Gladstone Street, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 9:20 a.m., at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 10, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Jane Garner Kelley, Sr.

She was employed with Northside Hospital for 24 years as a State Aide Nurses Assistant, before retiring in 2012. She also worked for Park Vista Nursing Home and Southside Hospital.

She was a 1972 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess and her hobbies included reading and cooking.

She married Douglas Tavares Gray, Sr., December 11, 1976.

Besides her husband of Campbell; she leaves to mourn two sons, Douglas T. (Kami) Gray II of Campbell and Eric (Ray) Gray of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Rodney Kelley of Youngstown and Jeffrey Kelley of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; seven sisters, Mrs. Marilyn Hightower, Ms. Sandra Kelley and Mrs. Brenda Wayne all of Youngstown, Ms. Beverly Kelley of Phoenix, Arizona, Mrs. Joann McKelly of Youngstown, Mrs. Gail Turner of Akron and Ms. Kimberly Kelley of Youngstown; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles Kelley, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 239 Gladstone Street, Campbell, OH 44405.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

