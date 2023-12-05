YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Michael Butler, 49, of Falls Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life suddenly Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:52 a.m.

He was born December 18, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Melvin Gregory and Winniefred Callahan Butler, residing in the area for 28 years, coming from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Charles was the Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Auto Repair for 6 years. He also worked construction and was a Bricklayer. He enjoyed working on cars.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Charles Lightning, Marcus Winphrie Butler and Shawn Winphrie Butler all of Youngstown; two daughters, Ms. Cherye Lynette Butler and Ms. Charla Butler both of Youngstown; one brother, James Thomas Butler, Jr. of Bedford Heights; nine grandchildren; fiancée, Ms. Sharron Winphrie of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ms. Bernadette Butler and one brother, Adelburt Butler.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown Chapel, Calling Hours from

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.