Charles L. “Petie” Arnold, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. “Petie” Arnold, 79, of Palmyra Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:37 a.m., suddenly at his residence.

He was born October 3, 1941 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of Arthur Charles and Audrey L. Thomas Arnold.

He was employed with the City of Warren Street Department for 20 years in Parks and Recreation, before retiring. He was also a Juvenile Probation Officer for the Trumbull County Juvenile Courts.

He was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Tennessee State University and Brandeis University (Boston)

He was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, the Urban League and was a long time Coach for Warren Little League Baseball at Perkins Park.

His hobbies included watching Westerns, sports and hanging out with his “crew”. Petie has touched many hearts throughout his journey.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Steven T. Arnold, David P. Arnold and Charles Parks Sr. all of Warren and Charlton Arnold of Jackson, Miss.; three brothers, Gregory L. (Carolyn) Arnold of Columbus, Tony (Sherris) Arnold of Warren and Pierre Butch Arnold of Columbus; one sister, Ms. Beverly Brown of Warren; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Ms. Alice D. Arnold, who raised him.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Because of Him Ministry.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 9155 Inverrary Drive, S.E., Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

