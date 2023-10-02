WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Logan, 68 of Warren, departed this life Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:36 p.m. at his residence, from complications of a short illness.

He was born December 27, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Roscoe and Marianne McClain Logan.

Charles was employed with Aramark for 20 years as the Supervisor of Food Services, before retiring.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Youngstown State University, where he made the Dean’s List.

He attended the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ and enjoyed writing, drawing, collecting music and movie CDs, traveling and was a talented chef.

He leaves to mourn one son, Dushawn M. Logan (Shalonda) of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Bruce (Pamela) Logan of Warren and Clayton Logan of Niles; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, October 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to Bruce Logan, 2356 Casale Court NW, Warren, OH 44485 or Dushawn Logan, 679 Spruce Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

