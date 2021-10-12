Chaippelle Belayn “Chai” Welch, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Chaippelle Belayn “Chai” Welch, 37, of 808 Ravine Place, Sharon Pennsylvania, departed this life Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:25 a.m. at her residence, following a Cardiac Arrest.

She was born January 17, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul O. and Francina Steward Welch.

Chaippelle was a self-employed Hair Stylist for 15 years.

She was a 2002 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and her hobbies included hairstyling, dancing and was the life of the party.

She leaves to mourn one daughter; Miss Ma’Kyra Semaj “Mickey” Clarett of Youngstown; her mother, Ms. Francina Stewart Welch of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Kierra Welch and Ms. Jymalisa Welch both of Youngstown; best friend, Erik Monroe of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers, Curtis “Cadillac” Welch, Paul O’Neal Welch and Leroy Hardaway.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Chaippelle Belayn “Chai” Welch, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.