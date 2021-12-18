CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cephus Eugene “Tina” Smith, 92, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hospice House, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born October 3, 1929 in Monongah, West Virginia, the son of Willie and Ethel Lee Smith, residing in the area for 61 years, coming from Diamond, Ohio.

Cephus was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 29 years in Maintenance, before retiring in 1999. He also worked for Sheet and Tube and Schwebel’s Bakery.

He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he was a former Chairman of the Deacon Board and enjoyed gardening.

He married the love of his life, Alberta Pinkard Smith February 6, 1954, she died October 3, 2021.

He leaves to mourn one son, Al (Emma) Smith of Campbell; two brothers, Arthur Smith of Montgomery, Alabama and James Smith of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Ms. Ethel Grays of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Ms. Shardae’ Victoria Smith and Ms. Aaliyah Amari Smith both of Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Willie Smith and one sister, Ms. Addie Neil.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown.

