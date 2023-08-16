NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Curtis Little Brooks, 92 of 2200 Milton Boulevard, Newton Falls, Ohio departed this life Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:35 p.m. at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 4, 1931 in Soperton, Georgia, the daughter of Jerry Curtis and Pauline Day Curtis Eason.

She was employed with the Ravenna Arsenal for several years as a Laborer.

Catherine was a member of the Braceville First Baptist Church and enjoyed Bingo.

She married Henry Brooks in 1959, he died October 29, 1985.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Shirley B. Cruse of Newton Falls; two sisters, Ms. Eloise Lewis of Dry Branch, Georgia and Ms. Nancy Anthony of Warren; five grandchildren, Nicole Cruse, Bobby Cruse Jr., Catherine Little, Hillary Little and Lynette Little; sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Lize Eason; one son, Hillard Little and one sister, Eddie Mae Ashley.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at the Braceville First Baptist Church, with Calling Hours from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

