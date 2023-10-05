WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Ann Trimble, 66 of Keri Drive, SW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 10:05 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 17, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas and Julia Mae Rawlings Trimble Sr.

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Carroll was employed with the Warren Trumbull Urban League for 10 years as a Resident Monitor, before retiring in 2017.

She was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ and enjoyed shopping, roller skating and softball.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Tiffany D. Trimble and Mrs. Brandia S. Perry both of Columbus; two brothers, Vernon C. Trimble of Grand Prairie, Texas and Donovan (Michelle) Trimble of Jacksonville, Florida; five step-sisters, Mrs. Linda (Charles) Bruner and Ms. Glinda Rodgers both of Warren, Ms. Renita Jernigan of Cleveland, Ms. Bridgette Davis of Warren and Mrs. Valerie (Curtis) Ford of Cleveland; she reared three grandchildren, Juelz Trimble of Warren, Deshawn Dorsey and Jaquayla Trimble both of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Douglas Trimble, Jr.; one sister, Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels; one granddaughter, Paris Trimble; four step-brothers and five step-sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Burial will take place at a later date at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 1631 Keri Drive, S.W., Unit 1805, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

