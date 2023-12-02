WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Mae McDonald Payne of Houston, Texas, gained her angel wings at the age of 66; she was a fighter in body and spirit until God welcomed her home on November 10, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

She was a dedicated wife and mother, a loving sister, a beautiful aunt, who always gave rich auntie supreme vibes and a wonderful friend.

She was a talented painter and shared her skills and love of art with her great niece, Sydney Smith. She was the matriarch and will be remembered as a healer of the family, often sharing traditional remedies, a wise woman sharing her lived experiences with the younger women in the family and the family historian and archivist. She transformed every life that was deeply connected to her.

She was affectionately known as CareMae by those who knew and loved her. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved board games that challenged her mind. Her favorite game was Scrabble, where she was a master wordsmith. She had an infectious laugh and her family was most important to her.

Carrie Mae was born on July 28, 1957, in Warren, Ohio. She graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1975. She married Samuel Payne in 1986, and they were together for 16 years until his death in 1999.

She earned an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from ETI College in 2009 and her Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2012. She was an Allan Dell Assisted Living Center employee in Newton Falls for 3 years.

Carrie Mae leaves a legacy of love and fond memories behind to her two sons, Damon Collins of Laurel, Maryland and Chad (Emma) Payne of Braceville, Ohio; two stepchildren, Samantha Payne of Youngstown, Ohio and Brian Payne of Fort Worth, Texas; one God daughter, Tia Pearson of Cleveland, Ohio; four sisters; Faye Murray (John) of Houston, Texas; Michelle McDonald and Lonette McDonald both of Columbus, Ohio and Bonnie McDonald of Hermitage, PA and one brother, Donnell McDonald of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her husband; parents; Mary Alice and Lonnie McDonald; one sister, Darlene and one brother, Lonnie McDonald Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

