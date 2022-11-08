WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Williams, Sr., 68, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 11, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and Georgia Washington Williams, Sr.

He was a 1973 graduate of LaBrae High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Carl was employed with the City of Warren for 24 years as a property maintenance inspector.

He was a member of the ACME Local and enjoyed all sports.

He married Arlene Wright Williams August 8, 1978.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn six sons, Dion Edward Dorsey, Earl Dorsey, Jr., Christopher Vingle, Damon Vingle and Carl Lee Williams, Jr., all of Warren and Lamont Williams of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert Williams, James Lee “Sonny” Williams, Jr. and Willie Joe Williams and six sisters, Edna Mareen Snead, Maxine Stargell, Alvinia Williams, Emma Mallory, Margaret Williams and Alice Jean Miller.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 4005, Warren, OH 44482.

